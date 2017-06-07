Realists introducing election leaders
Prague, June 6 (CTK) - Political analyst Petr Robejsek, founder of the extra-parliamentary Realists, told journalists when introducing some of its election leaders today that he would run from the last place of the party's list of candidates in Prague in the Czech October general election.
Most of the selected regional leaders took part in the establishment of the party last November.
The party is financially supported by billionaire Marek Dospiva, co-founder of Penta Group.
"As the Realists' founder and main author of its manifesto, I feel personal responsibility for our result," Robejsek said, explaining why he decided to run, although he did not seek any public post.
He said his symbolic candidatucy would support the party in the election.
The Realists will be headed in Prague by its secretary and former aide to the defunct Public Affairs (VV) Michal Moroz.
Robejsek said the Realists' number ones had success in their professional careers in common.
In South Bohemia, they will be led by the Union of Employers Associations President and Association of Social Services Providers head, Jiri Horecky, in the Plzen Region by the executive director of the Association of Hospitals of the Czech Republic, Jaroslava Kunova, and in the Usti Region by the President of the Defence and Security Industry Association, Jiri Hynek.
In the Vysocina Region, the Realists' list of candidates will be headed by Chamber of Deputies member Martin Lank (elected for the populist Dawn), in Central Bohemia by businessman Antonin Fryc, in the Moravia-Silesia Region by vice-dean of the local university Alexander Kiraly, in the Hradec Kralove Region by director of an old people's home Daniela Luskova and in the South Moravia Region by IT expert Filip Kaderabek.
The Realists will introduce the rest of their regional leaders in the days to come. The party will run in all regions.
Support for the Realists is under the 5-percent parliamentary threshold according to opinion polls.
The Realists put an emphasis on national interests in their manifesto. They want the Czech constitution to be superior to international treaties and plan to strongly suppress illegal migration to the country.
pv/dr/hol
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.