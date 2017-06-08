Thursday, 8 June 2017

APS Holding extends its claim portfolio to EUR 5.1bn

8 June 2017

APS Holding has extended its activities to 77 claim portfolios with a total nominal value exceeding EUR 5.1bn. As ČIANEWS already informed, company’s latest acquisition was a package of outstanding claims in the nominal value of EUR 448m from Croatian bank Zagrebačka banka. The purchase was executed by holding member APS DELTA. The acquisition includes both secured and unsecured corporate and retail claims.

