APS Holding extends its claim portfolio to EUR 5.1bn
APS Holding has extended its activities to 77 claim portfolios with a total nominal value exceeding EUR 5.1bn. As ČIANEWS already informed, company’s latest acquisition was a package of outstanding claims in the nominal value of EUR 448m from Croatian bank Zagrebačka banka. The purchase was executed by holding member APS DELTA. The acquisition includes both secured and unsecured corporate and retail claims.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.