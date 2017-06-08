Thursday, 8 June 2017

AutoSAP: Suppliers invest CZK 11.1bn in research

CIA News |
8 June 2017

Suppliers and sub-suppliers associated in the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP) raised their revenue by 14.6% y/y in 2016. Their exports increased 12.8%. The share of their investments in research and development grew to 65.4% (CZK 11.1bn out of the total of CZK 16.9bn invested by the automotive industry). Suppliers employ a total of 65% of AutoSAP members’ employees. The association registers 147 vehicle producers, suppliers, and other entities.

Source: www.cianews.cz