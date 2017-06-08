Thursday, 8 June 2017

Czech High Court breaches law in Rath case benefitting defendant

ČTK |
8 June 2017

Brno, June 7 (CTK) - The Czech High Court (VS) in Prague breached the law to the benefit of the defendants in the corruption case involving former Central Bohemia governor David Rath last year, the Supreme Court (NS) ruled today.

The High Court, whose decision continues to be valid, had objections to the justification of wiretappings used in the case.

The court said they were illegal, and therefore unusable. The case will now return to the Regional Court in Prague.

The Supreme Court dealt with the problem based on a complaint filed by Justice Minister Robert Pelikan (ANO).

Judge Vladimir Vesely stressed the court was not deciding on the guilt of the charged persons.

Rath, who was the only defendant to come to the NS today, was found guilty of taking bribes in connection with regional contracts and sentenced to 8.5 years in prison in July 2015. The verdict is not yet valid.

Also charged in the case was the married couple of Petr and Katerina Kott, who were each given 7.5 year sentences.

ms/dr/hol

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.