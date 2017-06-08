Czechs assess Culture Ministry best of all ministries, poll shows
Prague, June 7 (CTK) - The Czechs assess the Culture Ministry best of all ministries, while the Interior Ministry got the worst mark, according to a CVVM poll conducted on 1019 citizens over 15 on May 8-18 and released today.
The Presidential Office and the Government Office came at the very end of the rankings.
The poll participants assessed ministries like at school, that is along the scale from 1 to 5, where 1 is the best.
The Culture Ministry got the average mark of 2.77. The Foreign Ministry in second position with the average mark of 2.84 improved most of all bodies since May 2016, when its result was 0.2 worse.
On the contrary, the Interior Ministry's mark worsened the most, from 3.02 last year to 3.22 this year.
Citizens are not satisfied much with the Education Ministry either and they gave it the average mark of 3.17.
The Finance Ministry's assessment was the most contradictory, CVVM said.
Compared with other ministries, it had the biggest share of both 1 and 5 marks. At the same time, it got the lowest number of marks 3, or the average assessment. The share of answers "I do not know" was the lowest of all ministries.
The Presidential Office got the mark 3.42, which was a 0.37 worse result than one year ago.
The Government Office's average mark grew by 0.31 to 3.46, according to CVVM
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.