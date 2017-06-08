Czechs enhancing cyber security under law
Prague, June 7 (CTK) - The cyber security law will also relate to information systems operators in energy and transport who must report possible security incidents under the government-proposed legislation passed by the Czech Senate today.
The legislation is yet to be signed by President Milos Zeman. It also provides for the establishment of a separate cyber security office. At present, the National Security Office is in charge of the problem.
The legislation is to be in accordance with the relevant European directive. It wants the newly included groups of entities to take the relevant steps in order to prevent security risks.
They will have to report cyber incidents to the security office. Under the amendment, this will also refer to the key providers of digital services such as e-trading platforms and search engines.
The new National Cyber and Information Security Office, to be headquartered in Brno, will be established by the government commissioner for this sphere, Dusan Navratil.
It is to be founded presumably in the autumn at the latest.
"I am convinced that we need the office," senator Renata Chmelova (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL) said.
She warned of the arrival of new technologies associated with new risks.
The team working on the foundation of the new office is on the top European level, Chmelova said.
Senator Jaroslav Zeman (Civic Democratic Party, ODS) said he hoped the office would have enough money to pay its experts.
The European directive is to ensure a common level of security networks and information systems which are among the main elements of the EU internal market.
