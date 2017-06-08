Exhibition on boat highlights Czech pop star Gott's story
Prague, June 7 (CTK) - An exhibition highlighting the life and the 60-year-long career of Czech pop star Karel Gott, 77, will open on a boat in Prague on Thursday, and through Gott's story, it will acquaint the visitors with the life style in the past decades and the history of Czech and Czechoslovak pop music.
The organisers from entrepreneur Richard Fuxa's endowment have prepared the exhibition, entitled Gott My Life and staged aboard a boat permanently anchored near the Vyton embankment, together with a National Museum expert.
Fuxa told journalists today that the exhibition follows up similar projects elsewhere in the world, which use modern audiovisual means to present stars such as David Bowie and the Rolling Stones.
The exhibition will run through the end of September.
"The exhibition offers more levels of information. It presents the story of Karel Gott. At the same time it maps the history of Czechoslovak pop music through the eyes of Gott's long-standing fan, a woman who has donated her lifelong collection to the National Museum. It is comprised of almost 10,000 items, a large part of which the museum has loaned for the exhibition," Peter Balog, from the museum, said.
He praised the numerous collages the woman made of newspaper photos and articles for 50 years, thereby preserving Gott's story, together with gramophone records, photos and posters for the next generations.
Gott's manager Aneta Stolzova said Gott assesses the project positively.
"He has liked the idea from the beginning, he felt involved in the project, without being a mere passive observer. In the past weeks and months, he repeatedly met the curator and Mr Fuxa to put together the items he considers close to him," Stolzova said.
Gott is the winner of 41 Golden or Czech Nightingale awards for the best pop singer. He is also popular abroad, especially in Germany.
rtj/dr/kva
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.