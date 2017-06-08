Football head Pelta released from custody
Brno/Prague, June 7 (CTK) - Former Czech Football Association (FACR) head Miroslav Pelta, accused of manipulation with sport subsidies, was released from custody in Brno based on his complaint today, Dana Krejcirova, spokeswoman for the prison, has confirmed for CTK.
The Prague Municipal Court complied with his complaint against his having been taken into custody and ordered his immediate release today.
Pelta was taken into custody in early May because it was feared that he might approach witnesses and repeat criminal activities.
The Prague Municipal Court decided today that the conditions of the former reason were not fulfilled and the other reason no longer exists.
Due to his persisting health problems, Pelta was driven from prison to a hospital. On May 11, Pelta was moved from a Prague prison to the hospital of the Brno custody prison because of his problems.
Detectives prosecute Pelta, former deputy education minister Simona Kratochvilova and former ministerial department director Zdenek Briza of abuse of power and breach of trust.
FACR as a legal entity has also been accused.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Pelta sent his resignation as FACR chairman from the custody prison.
He did so because the FACR general meeting did not elect any new chairman and he remained at the association's head.
Pelta, 52, who headed FACR from 2011, was first the only candidate for the post of chairman, but he withdrew his candidacy after he was detained.
FACR is now temporarily headed by deputy chairmen Zdenek Zlamal and Roman Berbr.
Kratochvilova is still in custody. The court has not yet discussed her complaint.
According to media information, the case involves subsidies worth 454 million crowns which were not divided according to legal criteria.
Pelta and Kratochvilova allegedly negotiated about the distribution of the subsidies independently of the talks of the expert commission. They did so in a flat in Prague centre which Pelta hired for the purpose.
Detectives believe that with the manipulated subsidies Pelta wanted to secure his reelection as FACR head, was securing sponsors for his Jablonec football club and strengthened his influence.
($1=23.393 crowns)
