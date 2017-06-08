ForMin to talk with Juncker on EU, migration on Friday
Prague, June 7 (CTK) - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday to discuss with him the future of the European Union and to explain to him the Czech disagreement with the EC's migrant policy, Zaoralek said today.
They will meet within a DESCOP international security conference on European defence cooperation in Prague.
Zaoralek said he also wants to speak with Juncker about the insufficient coming closer between the eastern and western parts of the EU.
Zaoralek said he will inform Juncker of the Czech Republic's stances and interests in the current debate on the future of the European Union.
"I believe that the European Union today has cohesion politicians, who are not helping cohesion. The economic convergence of Europe's different parts ended sometimes in 2008," he said.
"It seems to me that Europe is not capable of tackling problems that it will be faced with unless it starts pursuing an effective policy in the spheres of cohesion and convergence," Zaoralek said.
He said he also wants to inform Juncker about "the essence of the position of Central and East European countries, including the Czech Republic, about our opinion of the current situation and why we object to some things connected with migration," Zaoralek said.
The Czech Republic disagrees with the system of the distribution of migrants across EU countries based on quotas.
The government decided on Monday that the country will not accept any more migrants from Italy and Greece within the redistribution mechanism.
The DESCOP conference will also be attended by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, European Defence Agency director Jarge Domec, French Defence Minister Sylvie Goulard and Rose Gottemoeller, NATO deputy secretary-general.
The Czech Republic will be represented by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Zaoralek (both Social Democrats, CSSD) and Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO).
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.