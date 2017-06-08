Lawmakers elect commission on leaks from police files
Prague, June 7 (CTK) - The Chamber of Deputies elected today members of a commission of investigation into a possible leak from police files, targetting the ANO movement leader and former finance minister, Andrej Babis, which will choose its chairperson on Friday.
Each of the parties in parliament has one representative on the commission.
The commission set up on the initiative of the senior government Social Democrats (CSSD) is to check possible illegal conduct in connection with the possible unauthorised gaining of files of law enforcing bodies.
It is also to focus on whether these data was abused to influence political rivals or destabilise the democratic law-abiding state.
The commission is to present the result of its activity to the Chamber of Deputies by the end of August.
The leak from an open police file was talked about in connection with an audio recording featuring Babis and a journalist from a daily he owned.
Babis has repeatedly rejected the assertions that he probably got such a document from the journalist.
The police are checking the recordings, which appeared on an anonymous Twitter account under the name of Julius Suman.
In the recordings, Babis speaks about government members, including Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD), using dirty words and discusses the releasing of compromising materials with the journalist.
Babis says the establishment of the commission is a continuation of a campaign led against him.
The Chamber of Deputies also made certain changes in its committees. Babis will be a member of the control committee, replacing Roman Kubicek (ANO).
Kubicek resigned from the committee and went over to the economic committee.
The committee was left by Ivan Pilny (ANO), its chairman, when he was appointed new finance minister in May.
