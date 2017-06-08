Thousands pay last respects to conductor Bělohlávek in Prague
Prague, June 7 (CTK) - Thousands turned up at a public mourning ceremony for Jiri Belohlavek, the world-famous Czech Philharmonic (CF) chief conductor who died of a serious disease on May 31 at the age of 71, in Prague's Rudolfinum concert hall today.
Before Belohlavek's coffin was displayed in public, his wife Anna, family members and friends paid their last respects to him. One of the first officials to do so was Culture Minister Daniel Herman.
Belohlavek's funeral will be held within the family only.
Several hundreds of mourners, mostly carrying flowers, were waiting outside the Rudolfinum hall before its opening. Afterwards, thousands, including musicians, singers and composers, gradually appeared to say farewell to the late Belohlavek and sign a book of condolences.
Inside, a Czech flag and a portrait of Belohlavek were installed above the concert stage covered with wreaths and flowers.
President Vaclav Havel bestowed a Medal of Merit on him in 2001.
When Belohlavek was leaving the post of the London-based BBC Symphonic Orchestra, which he held in 2006-2012, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) on him.
The decoration of the mourning hall was complemented by Baroque candelabras loaned by the St Vitus Metropolitan Chapter in Prague.
Members of the CF management and orchestra alternated as honorary guards at the coffin. CF players also ensured music during the ceremony.
Wreaths were sent by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Education Minister Katerina Valachova, representatives of music festivals such as the Prague Spring, Smetana's Litomysl and Dvorak's Prague, of the Academy of Performing Arts and other institutions.
Belohlavek headed the CF, the most prestigious Czech orchestra, in the past four years. In January, he signed a contract for the CF chief conductor's post for another six years.
The orchestras with which Belohlavek worked will pay homage to him at special concerts.
The PKF - Prague Philharmonic will play Johannes Brahms' German Requiem on June 11 in honour of Belohlavek, who was the orchestra's founder, long-standing chief conductor and supporter.
The CF, for its part, will commemorate him at a concert in Rudolfinum on June 18. Conducted by Jakub Hrusa, it will play Antonin Dvorak's Stabat Mater religious cantata.
