Veletrhy Brno generates CZK 3bn a year
Veletrhy Brno generates CZK 3bn a year. Firm’s own revenue shows a share of about one third of the sum. Fairs, events and associated services provide jobs for 1,748 people. Some 845 of them are employed directly in Brno. Veletrhy Brno registers 265 core employees and there are 6.5 created jobs per one such employee. According to the company, the majority of organisers stick to traditional events and only about one fourth of them plan to develop new tools, such as digital activities. The new construction in pavilions is in accordance with the trend.
Source: www.cianews.cz
