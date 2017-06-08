Zeman, minister welcome Supreme Court's ruling in Rath case
Prague/Hanoi, June 7 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman and Justice Minister Robert Pelikan welcomed today the Supreme Court's (NS) decision according to which the High Court (VS) breached the law to the benefit of the defendants in the corruption case of former Central Bohemia governor David Rath.
The NS said the wiretappings can be used in Rath's case.
Zeman was previously considering filing a disciplinary complaint against the relevant judge, but said he would wait for the ruling on the complaint Pelikan (ANO) filed.
The High Court, whose decision continues to be valid, had objections to the justification of wiretappings used in the case. It said they were illegal, and therefore unusable.
Judge Vladimir Vesely stressed the NS was not deciding on the guilt of the charged persons.
The case will now return to the Regional Court in Prague.
Rath (formerly Social Democrats, CSSD), was found guilty of taking bribes in connection with regional contracts and sentenced to 8.5 years in prison in July 2015. The verdict is not yet valid.
"I am naturally very pleased. I considered it very important and that is why I took the unusual step - filing a complaint about a breach of law in an open case," said Pelikan, who is accompanying Zeman on his Vietnam visit.
Pelikan said he considers the verdict of key importance not only for the case involving Rath, but also from the point of view of effective prosecution of serious economic and corruption crime.
State attorneys are also satisfied with today's verdict. They said common sense has prevailed.
