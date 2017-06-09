Director Troell, Bergman's son to visit Czech Summer Film School
Prague, June 8 (CTK) - Swedish directors Jan Troell, 85, and Daniel Bergman, 54, son of the famous Ingmar Bergman, will visit the 43rd Summer Film School (LFS) festival to be held in Uherske Hradiste, south Moravia, on July 28-August 6 that will focus on Swedish cinematography this year, its organisers said today.
The festival will end with a preview of the latest film directed by Czech Oscar-winning Jan Sverak and written by his father Zdenek Sverak.
Another Swedish guest to the festival will be film director, animator and journalist Tarik Saleh, known for his graffiti art in the 1990s and his videos to songs of pop star Lykke Li. His latest film, The Nile Hilton Incident (2017), was awarded at the Sundance Film Festival this year, the organisers announced previously.
Swedish film historian Jan Holmberg will give a series of lectures on Swedish film history at the festival. Erik Hedling, professor of film studies at the University in Lund, will also visit the event.
"Jan Troell is a Swedish cinematography classic, ranked among Ingmar Bergman and Bo Widerberg. Daniel Bergman is not just a son of a famous father, but an original film-maker of the middle-aged generation who is active both in feature and documentary film," Jan Jilek, the festival's chief programme manager, said.
D. Bergman won fame with his film drama Sunday's Children (1992). The autobiographical script was written by his father.
The festival will present a retrospective of the most famous Swedish film director of the time, Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007), next year when the film world will celebrate his 100th birth anniversary, LFS programme director Iva Hejlickova said.
Swedish cinematography is one of the most productive and significant in film history, she added.
The LFS will present its broad range, from the early silent movies to the latest films, including the popular crime films.
"Swedes have devoted their time to this film genre since the 1970s," she said.
A complete retrospective of Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky (1932-1986) might be one of the LSF's highlights. All films will be screened in restored versions.
The festival's section New French Extremity follows up the tradition of the French extreme film depicting "extreme forms of human body, sex and violence," the organisers said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
