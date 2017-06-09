Labour Office: Unemployment down to 4.1% in May
The Labour Office of the Czech Republic (ÚP ČR) registered totally 308,521 job applicants as of May 31, 2017, down 18,678 on May and 86,268 y/y. Of the total no. of jobless persons, available applicants amounted to 284,866. The share of unemployed persons decreased to 4.1% (April 2017 – 4.4%, May 2016 – 5.4%). Available job positions totalled 174,043. ÚP ČR’s general director Kateřina Sadílková has stated that labour market is currently influenced by seasonal work.
Source: www.cianews.cz
