Most Czechs approve of homosexual adoption, poll shows
Prague, June 8 (CTK) - Some 68 percent of Czechs support homosexual couples' right to adopt the offspring of their partner and 51 percent are ready to agree with the adoption of children from children's homes by gays and lesbians, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM institute in May and released today.
When it comes to other homosexuals' rights, roughly four-fifths of Czechs agree with the existing registered partnership.
Some 52 percent of Czechs are for full-fledged same-sex marriages, while 41 percent are against them.
"In the case of both types of adoptions, we have recorded a tiny fall in disagreeing answers as against the previous poll," the CVVM said.
Czechs under 30 and those calling their living standards good tend to support all the homosexuals' rights.
"The rights tend to be denied by those calling their living standards bad, leftist voters and those over 60," the CVVM said.
The pollsters also asked the question of whether homosexual coming out would cause any problem in the co-existence with other residents of municipalities.
Almost one half of the respondents said no difficulties would occur. The opposite answer was given by 43 percent of those polled.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 10,018 Czechs over 15 between May 8 and 18.
