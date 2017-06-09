Saturday, 10 June 2017

Partners Das WeltAuto deliver 8,086 used cars

9 June 2017

Business partners Das WeltAuto supplied 8,086 used cars, up by 9% y/y, in a period from January to the end of May 2017. Some 3,886 cars were branded ŠKODA, 2,222 units were branded Volkswagen, 540 Audi and 256 SEAT. According to Das WeltAuto programme director in Porsche Česká republika Roman Filip, Czech drivers prefer used cars with a low mileage.

