Unipetrol to allocate CZK 1.50bn in dividends
UNIPETROL’s general meeting has approved the dividend totaling CZK 1.505bn, i.e. CZK 8.30 per share. Unconsolidated profit for 2016 totalled CZK 47.35m. A portion of retained profits from previous years totalling CZK 1.357bn will be divided as well. The petrochemical group’s general meeting elected Rafał Maciej Pasieka a member of the firm’s supervisory board with effect from June 7, 2017, will Jacek Marek Kosuniak and Sławomir Robert Jędrzejczyk were elected as of July 2, 2017. The general meeting has also approved changes to the company’s articles of association.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.