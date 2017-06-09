Saturday, 10 June 2017

Unipetrol to allocate CZK 1.50bn in dividends

CIA News |
9 June 2017

UNIPETROL’s general meeting has approved the dividend totaling CZK 1.505bn, i.e. CZK 8.30 per share. Unconsolidated profit for 2016 totalled CZK 47.35m. A portion of retained profits from previous years totalling CZK 1.357bn will be divided as well. The petrochemical group’s general meeting elected Rafał Maciej Pasieka a member of the firm’s supervisory board with effect from June 7, 2017, will Jacek Marek Kosuniak and Sławomir Robert Jędrzejczyk were elected as of July 2, 2017. The general meeting has also approved changes to the company’s articles of association.

