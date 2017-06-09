Zeman defends Trump's withdrawal from climate agreement
Hanoi, June 8 (CTK special correspondent) - Czech President Milos Zeman considers Donald Trump's withdrawal from the global climate agreement correct as he promised this before the presidential election in the United States last year, Zeman told Czech reporters at the end of his visit to Vietnam today.
Most world politicians have criticised Trump's step.
"If Donald Trump announced before the election that he would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, I consider it correct if he did so after the election," Zeman said.
"This is not a question of whether this agreement is right or wrong, but whether pre-election promises should be fulfilled or not," he added.
On June 1, Trump withdrew the USA's participation in the agreement that was signed by 195 countries, including the Czech Republic.
His step provoked almost entirely critical reactions by politicians, scientists and company representatives all over the world.
Many countries as well as some U.S. states and cities have promised to observe the agreement despite Trump's decision.
Part of the Republicans and representatives of the U.S. coal industry supported Trump's decision.
The main goal of the agreement on climate protection, concluded in Paris at the end of 2015, is to keep the increase in the average global temperature below two degrees Celsius, compared with the pre-industrial period, and as close as 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Trump argues that the agreement means a disproportionate burden for the U.S. economy. The USA and China are the major air polluters in the world.
