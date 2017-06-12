Tuesday, 13 June 2017

ČEZ preparing to purchase and install 17k smart electricity meters

CIA News |
12 June 2017

ČEZ is finalizing the tender documentation for the purchase of smart electricity meters. The tender should be called in July/August 2017.

This was confirmed for ČIANEWS by spokesman Martin Schreier, who added that this is a pilot project for introducing roughly 17,000 new meters together with a new reading center and communications technologies.

As part of the project roughly 31,000 meters already operating from previous projects will also be integrated.