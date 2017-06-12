Tuesday, 13 June 2017

ČSÚ: Annual inflation accelerated in May to 2.4 %

CIA News |
12 June 2017

In May 2017 consumer prices in the Czech Republic increased 0.2 % m/m. They increased 2.4 % y/y, which was up 0.4 percentage points on April 2017. This was reported by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).

The inflation rate expressed as the growth of the average consumer price index in the past 12 months compared to the average of the previous 12 months was 1.5 % in May.

According to preliminary calculations by Eurostat the harmonized consumer price index in the Czech Republic increased 0.2 % m/m and 2.5 % y/y in the Czech Republic in May.