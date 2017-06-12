NGO launches campaign in aid of flood-hit Sri Lanka
Prague, June 10 (CTK) - Diakonie, a NGO operated by the Czech Evangelical Church of Czech Brethren, has launched a fund raising campaign in support of Sri Lanka hit by disastrous floods, Diakonie's Hana Pfannova has told CTK.
In late May, torrential rains followed by floods and landslides claimed more than 200 lives and half a million people had to leave their homes.
Serious diseases threaten to spread in the afflicted areas.
"We will be helping directly in Sri Lanka together with our partners. We want the local people to be able to return to the live they lived before the floods as soon as possible," Diakonie director Tomas Nozicka said.
Diakonie is the second biggest Czech NGO to provide social services to those in need both at home and abroad.
More information about its fund raising campaign is available on www.darcovskasms.cz.
In late May, one million crowns in aid of Sri Lanka was provided by another Czech humanitarian organisation, People in Need, which has been operating in Sri Lanka since 2005, working on long-term projects within the country's development.
The million crowns earmarked in May will be used to rehabilitate the flooded areas, eliminate the mud and renew sources of drinking water and small infrastructure, organiser Michaela Kupkova told journalists previously.
"It is vital that everything should proceed as fast as possible and that the spread of diseases is prevented," she said.
