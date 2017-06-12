PM: Czech firms may profit from joint EU arms purchases
Prague, June 9 (CTK) - Czech arms makers might enter new markets if the European Union decided to make joint purchases within its deeper defence cooperation, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told CTK within a conference on defence and security held in Prague on Friday.
He said fair and transparent rules of tenders would mean that Czech firms could make bids either on their own or in cooperation with foreign partners.
Sobotka said Czech arms makers had very good products, such as ammunition and small arms.
Earlier this week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker proposed the establishment of the European Defence Fund (EDF), which would cover part of the costs of the common defence.
Sobotka said the EDF seemed to be an opportunity for Czech companies as well.
He also said participation in foreign mission helps the Czech military become more professional. The soldiers who were deployed within the operations in Afghanistan and the Balkans are a proof of this, he added.
Sobotka said Czech soldiers can face real threats and problems during the missions.
He said the military recruitment should improve in the Czech Republic. "Missions naturally require troops and we need to occupy the positions that have been planned," Sobotka said.
