Respekt: Police prosecute man who joined fighting in Ukraine
Prague, June 11 (CTK) - Czech police have for the first time launched the prosecution of a Czech man who fought in eastern Ukraine on the side of the pro-Russian separatists, weekly Respekt writes in its issue to be out on Monday, adding that the man has been accused of preparing a terrorist attack.
Respekt writes that it is not clear what exactly the Czech man was doing in Ukraine.
After returning from Ukraine, he served in the Czech military for some time. When recruiting him, the military did not uncover his previous controversial activities in Ukraine. They surfaced only later when photos with him appeared on social networks, Respekt writes.
The man was a member of the military paratrooper veterans' club, it writes.
It is not clear how many Czechs fought or have been fighting in the east of Ukraine, Respekt writes.
Three years ago, media estimated the number of such Czech fighters at up to 30.
The death of Ivo Stejskal, a Czech from Brno, who fell when fighting for the rebels, was confirmed to Czech Television by his sister some time ago.
Media speculated about the death of another Czech, coming from Zatec, north Bohemia, who reportedly also joined the rebels opposed to Kiev.
Secret services would not comment on the number of Czechs fighting in Ukraine.
