Zásilkovna planning expansion to Britain and Ukraine
Shipment company Zásilkovna plans to commence in 2017 deliveries from the Czech Republic to Great Britain and Ukraine. The long-term vision is to offer deliveries to all of Europe.
This was confirmed for ČIANEWS by founder Simona Kijonková, who said that the possibility of expanding to Bulgaria and Greece is now being assessed.
In the Czech Republic and Slovakia Zásilkovna wants to operate up to 1,200 distribution points by the end of 2017. It currently has more than 1,000.
In 2016 the company’s turnover according to preliminary results totaled CZK 181m and it delivered almost 4m shipments. It also plans to expand and modernize its depot in Prague and to equip distribution points with payment terminals.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #26 Monday June 12th (Indian Jewel)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #26 (12.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.