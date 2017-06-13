Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Česká Spořitelna extended mortgages totalling CZK 17.5bn in Q1

13 June 2017

Česká Spořitelna extended mortgages totalling CZK 17.5bn in Q1 2017, up 61% y/y. Loans with five- to eight-year fixations are most popular among clients. The bank offers interest rates starting at 1.99% for these fixations from June 12, 2017. The rate for ten-year fixations starts at 2.09%. The promotion applies to mortgages with LTV of up to 80% with repayment from an active account in Česká Spořitelna.