CEEC: Construction output to grow 2.7% in 2017
In 2017, directors of construction companies predict average growth of construction output at 2.7%. A total of 76% of companies agreed on the positive development. A further rise by 2.4% is expected in 2018, according to the Quarterly Analysis of the Czech Construction Industry Q2/2017 prepared by CEEC Research in collaboration with the Saint Gobain Group. KPMG Czech Republic partner Pavel Kliment said the sector had managed to stabilise thanks to the inflow of orders from private investors. Good results can be seen in the residential, industrial and office development.
