New application enables to watch urban zoning changes in Prague
Prague, June 12 (CTK) - A new application on www.zmenaplanu.cz enables Prague residents and developers to monitor changes in the city's urban zoning and inform about changes under discussion, Deputy Mayor Petra Kolinska told journalists on Monday.
Apart from seeking changes in a list, the application, created by the City Hall's Institute of Planning and Development (IPR), offers an automatic watching of various types of zoning changes and also selected localities.
"Hundreds of changes have been discussed [by the City Assembly] every year, and it is difficult to keep aware of all. That is why we wanted to arrange all available data in a comprehensible system for people to search information about the areas they are interested in," Kolinska (Greens/Three-Party Coalition) said.
The application also offers a "watchdog service" alerting the users about any change in their area of interest.
"The users may choose a locality in whose zoning data they are interested. The dog will watch the whole process for them. Any time a change occurs, it will send an e-mail to them," Jiri Ctyroky, from the IPR, said.
The City Hall expects the new application to relieve the paperwork burden for city clerks and accelerate the debate on developers' plans.
"The public and the city districts concerned will learn of them in time and they and the developers will not surprise each other when projects have progressed to an advanced phase," Kolinska said.
