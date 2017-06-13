Sobotka not to comment on his alleged end as ČSSD leader
Prague, June 12 (CTK) - Bohuslav Sobotka refused to comment on the speculations about his departure from the position of the leader of the Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) and he only said on Monday that the CSSD broad leadership would discuss the current situation on Wednesday.
"The broad leadership will of course talk about all issues," Sobotka told journalists.
Speculations about Prime Minister Sobotka's leave appeared after the latest Czech opinion poll indicated earlier this month that the CSSD preferences kept further decreasing four months before the general election.
The party seems unable to catch up with the election favourite, the ANO movement of the rich businessman Andrej Babis, and it even dropped from the second to the fourth position, behind two opposition parties, the right-wing Civic Democrats (ODS) and the Communists (KSCM), for the first time.
According to unofficial information, the CSSD narrow leadership agreed on Friday that Sobotka should remain the party chairman.
A source from the CSSD headquarters told CTK that the Social Democrats share the view that it is too late to change their leader before the elected to the Chamber of Deputies due in October.
The source said speculations about Sobotka's leave also appeared before the election congress in March, but nobody ran against him for CSSD leader.
On Saturday, the Social Democrats will organise a programme conference. The CSSD central executive committee, which is the supreme body between the election congresses, will meet before the conference.
