UPC ČR to invest hundreds of millions of CZK
UPC Czech Republic (UPC CR) invests hundreds of millions of korunas in 2017. The majority of investments will head to network expansions. The company plans to provide access to digital services for an additional 70,000 households. This information was provided to ČIANEWS by spokesman Jaroslav Kolár who added that other investments were used to strengthen and improve the quality of technical infrastructure and to develop and improve video platforms. UPC CR had 608,000 customers (+15,000 on the year) at the end of the first quarter of 2017.
