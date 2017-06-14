CBRE: Shopping centres' turnover up 7.7%
The average turnover generated by shopping centres in the Czech Republic grew 7.7% y/y in 2016 for the second year in a row. Rents increased for the first time in five years (up 0.5%).
Shopping centres’ visitor rate increased by 3.3% and vacancy rate dropped to 4.7%. This stems from CBRE’s Shopping Centre Index survey. Special retail covers 15%, with the health and beauty sector amounting to 40% of special retail.
Sport follows with 13%. Head of Retail Katarina Brydone has stated that gastronomy was the most dynamic sector, with turnover growing by 15.4% y/y.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #26 Monday June 12th (Indian Jewel)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #26 (12.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.