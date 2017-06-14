Wednesday, 14 June 2017

CBRE: Shopping centres' turnover up 7.7%

CIA News |
14 June 2017

The average turnover generated by shopping centres in the Czech Republic grew 7.7% y/y in 2016 for the second year in a row. Rents increased for the first time in five years (up 0.5%).

Shopping centres’ visitor rate increased by 3.3% and vacancy rate dropped to 4.7%. This stems from CBRE’s Shopping Centre Index survey. Special retail covers 15%, with the health and beauty sector amounting to 40% of special retail.

Sport follows with 13%. Head of Retail Katarina Brydone has stated that gastronomy was the most dynamic sector, with turnover growing by 15.4% y/y.