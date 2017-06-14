Gallery to put Ai Weiwei's work on permanent display
Prague, June 13 (CTK) - The National Gallery (NG) in Prague plans to put the Bicycle Chandelier, a large installation by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei, on display in 2018, which would be a permanent exhibition unlike the recent temporary displays of his works, NG director Jiri Fajt has told CTK.
The installation is a monumental chandelier consisting of Chinese bicycles and complemented by crystal decorations. It has been shown in many world galleries so far, most recently in London's Royal Academy of Art.
Fajt said he is considering installing the artifact in the inner yard of the Kinsky palace, one of the historical premises the NG operates in Prague, with the aim to make it more attractive for visitors.
Zodiac, Ai Weiwei's cycle of bronze sculptures, was temporarily installed outside the NG's Trade Fair Palace last year.
His Law of the Journey, a large installation reflecting on migration in the world, is on display in the Trade Fair Palace now.
The giant chandelier eyed by Fajt combines a strong social message with brilliant esthetics, as is usual with Ai Weiwei.
"The large number of bikes in it can be understood as an identification symbol of Chinese society, but at the same time, this transport means is an ironical allusion to the persisting tough restriction of free movement in Chinese society and [Beijing's] disrespect of fundamental human rights and freedoms," Fajt said.
The Bicycle Chandelier is to decorate the Kinsky Palace after a partial reconstruction that is to turn the palace into the NG's shopwindow offering the most prestigious projects.
Apart from upgrading the services for visitors, the reconstruction of the Rococo palace is to open some of its hitherto unaccessible premises such as a Biedermeier library hall and the original private premises of the Kinsky noble family.
At present, the palace hosts an exhibition of works by world-renowned German artist Gerhard Richter.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #26 Monday June 12th (Indian Jewel)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #26 (12.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.