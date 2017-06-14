Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Genesis Capital: Datart to merge with HP Tronic group

DATART will merge with HP TRONIC group, the operator of Euronics shop network and owner of the e-shops Kasa.cz and Hej.sk.

Genesis Capital, whose Genesis Private Equity Fund III will strengthen the emerging structure with capital and will acquire a minority stake here, has informed about this.

The merger is subject to approval by the Czech Antimonopoly Office and the Slovak Antimonopoly Office. Its board chairperson will be Daniel Večeřa, the general manager of HP TRONIC group.