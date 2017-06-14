Wednesday, 14 June 2017

GFD: Control reports and EET have increased VAT collection by CZK 5.8bn

CIA News |
14 June 2017

The introduction of control reports and e-sales (EET) has contributed to an increase of VAT collection by CZK 5.8bn in the first five months of the year 2017. For the entire year 2017, the effect of a control report on an increase by CZK 8.2 to 9.2bn is expected. The General Financial Directorate (GFD) has informed about this.