More Czech communist police files available online
Prague, June 13 (CTK) - The Security Forces Archives (ABS) in Prague started a new web application that presents the structure and operation of the Czechoslovak communist interior ministry on Tuesday, ABS head Svetlana Ptacnikova told CTK, adding that 22,000 files on potential enemies of the regime were put online.
Until now, the eBadatelna application included about half a million scanned documents. This volume increased to roughly 2.5 million digitised documents, she said.
The former communist secret police StB newly had files on people who might challenge the regime.
In the database, files on Frantisek Kriegel, one of the few top communist politicians who openly opposed the Soviet occupation of the country in 1968, journalist Ivan Medek, who later headed president Vaclav Havel's office, songwriter Jiri Suchy and pop singer Marta Kubisova can be found, Ptacnikova said.
The files include references, letters by informers and reports by agents monitoring the selected people.
To have access to eBadatelna, a person needs to personally register at one of the ABS offices.
The application covers the developments at the communist interior ministry from March 1, 1969 to February 15, 1990 when the StB was dissolved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
