US military convoy ride over Czech Republic postponed
Prague, June 13 (CTK) - The U.S. military convoy that was to pass the Czech Republic on Monday and Tuesday has not yet come because its passage was postponed, General Staff spokesman Jan Sulc told journalists on Tuesday.
Technological affairs have caused the delay, CTK has learnt.
The U.S troops were to move from Germany across the Czech Republic to an exercise in other countries.
About 400 soldiers with 120 vehicles, mainly lorries and Humvees, were to enter the Czech Republic at the Rozvadov border crossing, west Bohemia, and leave it for Slovakia at the Breclav border crossing, south Moravia.
They were to go in two waves. Each needs two days to move on the D5, D1 and D2 motorways.
The soldiers are to spend the nights in the barracks of the Czech military garrison in Rancirov, and some also in Vyskov, both south Moravia, and Brandys nad Labem, central Bohemia.
The transits are a part of the Noble Jump 2017 and Saber Guardian 2017 exercises.
A total of 1,600 U.S. soldiers with 450 vehicles will cross the country in June and July.
The first wave occurred at the end of May and beginning of June, another is to follow.
Other U.S. military convoys will enter the Czech Republic from Poland at the Habartice border crossing, north Bohemia, on their way via Slovakia to Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania.
The return from the Saber Guardian 2017 exercise, which will involve 25,000 troops, is scheduled for August, Slovak Defence Minister Peter Gajdos said previously.
Four big U.S. military convoys crossed the Czech Republic in the past two years, with mainly the first one raising the attention of the public. In the beginning, critical voices could be heard, but in the end, thousands of people hailed the U.S. soldiers in towns across the country.
