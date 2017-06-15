ČNB: Current account surplus in Q1 at CZK 94.5bn
In Q1 2017, the current account surplus amounted to CZK 94.5bn. The financial account saw an outflow of funds abroad in the amount of CZK 39.8bn.
The active balance of the central bank’s (ČNB) own transactions (foreign exchange interventions) and transactions for ČNB’s clients increased reserve assets by CZK 1,1192bn (excluding exchange rate effects).
The current account surplus on the annual basis with respect to GDP fell to 0.8%. The surplus balance of goods and services did not change and remained at 7.5% of GDP.
