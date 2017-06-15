ŠKODA AUTO's sales up 2.4% to 99,000 cars in May
Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO delivered 99,000 vehicles to its clients in May 2017, up 2.4% y/y (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles). This is the best result for May in the brand’s history. The company delivered 7,500 ŠKODA KODIAQ cars in May and 17,500 since the model’s launch in March 2017.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #26 Monday June 12th (Indian Jewel)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #26 (12.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.