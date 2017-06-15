Thursday, 15 June 2017

ŠKODA AUTO's sales up 2.4% to 99,000 cars in May

CIA News |
15 June 2017

Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO delivered 99,000 vehicles to its clients in May 2017, up 2.4% y/y (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles). This is the best result for May in the brand’s history. The company delivered 7,500 ŠKODA KODIAQ cars in May and 17,500 since the model’s launch in March 2017.