Gold of Prague to invest CZK 350m in brewery in Korea
Gold of Prague is planning to build a brewery with an annual production of 200,000 hl in South Korea. This information was confirmed to ČIANEWS by executive vice president and COO Jan Bezemek.
The project’s investment value is roughly CZK 350m (USD 15m). The construction work in the Foodpolis investment zone should start in January or February 2018. Production should begin in 2019.
The company wants to supply its Praha 993 beer through this brewery to the entire Korean market.
What's Up Prague #26 Monday June 12th (Indian Jewel)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #26 (12.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
