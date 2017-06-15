Thursday, 15 June 2017

PM Sobotka: Zaorálek to bring energy, ideas, determination

15 June 2017

Prague, June 14 (CTK) - Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, who will become the new election leader of the Social Democrats (CSSD), will bring new energy, ideas and determination, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD), who will leave the posts of party and election leader on Thursday, told journalists on Wednesday.

Combining the posts of prime minister, election leader and party leader is perhaps too much for a single person, Sobotka said.

The post of party leader will be taken up by Interior Minister Milan Chovanec.

"It will be his task to organise the Social Democrats, to focus on their unity and on the election team," Sobotka said.

"This is a certain division of forces," he added.

"Until now, I had to deal with all of this as the party leader alone. Now the responsibility will be divided among several people," Sobotka said.

The decision is in order and it should show that the party is not any one-man affair, he added.

"For us, values and programme are vital," Sobotka said.

Zaoralek is to bring dynamism and new ideas.

"It was complicated to combine the posts of prime minister, election leader and party leader. This was quite a lot for a single man," Sobotka said.

He said he believed the new arrangement of the party board would not cause any collisions.

Sobotka said this was a result of an agreement and a sign of better political manners than in the party in the past. "There were various fights and secret votes," he added.

