Zeman sees no reason to publish letter from Trump
Zvikovske Podhradi, South Bohemia, June 14 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman told journalists on Wednesday that he could not see any reason of why he should publish the letter he received from U.S. President Donald Trump.
During his recent visit to Vietnam, Zeman told journalists that in the letter Trump had excused himself for having cancelled Zeman's reception in the White House.
Zeman said on Wednesday the letter had also included the thanks for the Czech Republic's activities in the Syrian conflict.
Zeman said the letter was no secret, but he could not see any reason to publish it.
Last December, the Presidential Office announced the invitation from Trump for Zeman.
Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said Trump had invited Zeman in a phone call.
According to some diplomats, this may not have been an official visit, but an informal phrase in a conversation.
New Czech Ambassador to the USA Hynek Kmonicek later said the meeting would be postponed and that he was discussing a suitable date.
"You know that the Czech Republic has its embassy in Syria which is a protective power also for the USA. By the way, it is pleasant to be a protective power of the USA," Zeman told journalists.
Kmonicek said in April that when passing his credentials, Trump gave him a written statement in which he thanked for the help of Czech diplomacy for the release of a U.S. citizen in Syria.
