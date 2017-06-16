Crestyl completes offices Dock in Two for about CZK 500m
Developer CRESTYL has completed the new administrative building DOCK IN TWO in Prague-Libeň. The building offers 8,500 m2 of lettable administrative and commercial area. Some 80% of the premises have been already leased.
The total investment reached CZK 500m. Nearly one third of the building is occupied by Saint-Gobain, a supplier of construction material.
Some premises have been leased by GETBERG real estate or SENTIENT. The information was provided by CRESTYL.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #26 Monday June 12th (Indian Jewel)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #26 (12.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.