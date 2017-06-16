Saturday, 17 June 2017

Crestyl completes offices Dock in Two for about CZK 500m

Developer CRESTYL has completed the new administrative building DOCK IN TWO in Prague-Libeň. The building offers 8,500 m2 of lettable administrative and commercial area. Some 80% of the premises have been already leased.

The total investment reached CZK 500m. Nearly one third of the building is occupied by Saint-Gobain, a supplier of construction material.

Some premises have been leased by GETBERG real estate or SENTIENT. The information was provided by CRESTYL.