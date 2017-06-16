Summary: Breweries' production mostly grew in 2016
Brewery PIVOVAR SVIJANY produced totally 132,500 hl of beer in Q1 2017, up 9% y/y. the brewery registered higher demand primarily in January and March.
Rodinný Pivovar BERNARD reported production of 315,495 hl for 2016, up 13,495 hl from 302,000 hl in 2015. Pivovar Litovel’s production grew almost 16,000 hl to 202,995 hl.
Měšťanský Pivovar v Poličce reports 3.01% y/y increase in production to 119,996 hl. Pivovar ZUBR produced 255,000 hl of beer in 2016, similarly to previous year.
The production in Q1 2017 is similar, even though the brewery registered moderate drop in the no. of outlets, as some pubs are closing down. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #26 Monday June 12th (Indian Jewel)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #26 (12.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.