Saturday, 17 June 2017

Summary: Breweries' production mostly grew in 2016

CIA News |
16 June 2017

Brewery PIVOVAR SVIJANY produced totally 132,500 hl of beer in Q1 2017, up 9% y/y. the brewery registered higher demand primarily in January and March.

Rodinný Pivovar BERNARD reported production of 315,495 hl for 2016, up 13,495 hl from 302,000 hl in 2015. Pivovar Litovel’s production grew almost 16,000 hl to 202,995 hl.

Měšťanský Pivovar v Poličce reports 3.01% y/y increase in production to 119,996 hl. Pivovar ZUBR produced 255,000 hl of beer in 2016, similarly to previous year.

The production in Q1 2017 is similar, even though the brewery registered moderate drop in the no. of outlets, as some pubs are closing down. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.