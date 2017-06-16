Transport ministry opens tender for toll system after 2019
The Ministry of Transport of the Czech Republic (MD) has opened a technologically neutral tender for a toll system after the year 2019. The estimated value of the contract is nearly CZK 29bn (VAT not included).
The winner will secure the toll system operation until 2029. The system will expand the toll collection by 900 kilometres of roads.
The ministry will assess the bids and close the contract by August 2018. The system operation will likely begin in 2020.
