ČEZ will install photovoltaic power plants also in residential buildings

19 June 2017

ČEZ ESCO will supply complex tailored energy solutions for residential cooperatives and associations of owners and it will help with the implementation of efficiency measures for electricity consumption, heating and warm water preparation. New subsidiary ČEZ Bytové Domy will offer technology, such as photovoltaic power plants with batteries, condensation gas furnaces, heat regulation from central sources, air conditioning and smart electricity meters. ČEZ ESCO created the new subsidiary as a joint venture with company Energylink. ČEZ ESCO holds a 51% stake in the joint venture.

