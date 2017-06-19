ČEZ will install photovoltaic power plants also in residential buildings
ČEZ ESCO will supply complex tailored energy solutions for residential cooperatives and associations of owners and it will help with the implementation of efficiency measures for electricity consumption, heating and warm water preparation. New subsidiary ČEZ Bytové Domy will offer technology, such as photovoltaic power plants with batteries, condensation gas furnaces, heat regulation from central sources, air conditioning and smart electricity meters. ČEZ ESCO created the new subsidiary as a joint venture with company Energylink. ČEZ ESCO holds a 51% stake in the joint venture.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #27 Monday June 19th (Vltava Boat Trip)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #27 (19.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.