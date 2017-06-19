ČSÚ: Export prices up 2.3 % y/y in April
In April 2017 export prices in the Czech Republic increased 2.3 % y/y. The prices of mineral fuels (+24.9 %), other raw materials (+15.7 %), chemicals (+4.2 %) and intermediate products (+3.9 %) grew the most. The prices of machines and transport vehicles fell (-0.2 %). Import prices increased 5.1 %. The prices of mineral fuels (+28.5 %), other raw materials (+27.6 %), intermediate products (+8.2 %), chemicals (+3.8 %) and machines and transport vehicles (+0.3 %) all increased. In a m/m comparison import and export prices fell 0.6 %. This is based on data from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
Source: www.cianews.cz
