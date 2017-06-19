Škoda Transportation taking part in tender for 32 trains for Latvia
Škoda Transportation is one of the qualified participants of the second round of the tender for the delivery of 32 electric units for the Latvian railway.
Škoda Transportation is one of the qualified participants of the second round of the tender for the delivery of 32 electric units for the Latvian railway. The Czech company’s spokeswoman Lubomíra Černá confirmed for ČIANEWS that the company plans to take part in the tender with a tested car concept. She added that Škoda Transportation electric units operate not only in the Czech Republic but also in Slovakia, Ukraine and Lithuania. The participants of the second round of the tender should according to the Latvian transport ministry now submit the technical parameters of their proposals and subsequently also their financial offers. The contract with the tender winner should be signed at the start of 2018. The first trains should be delivered in 2021.
Source: www.cianews.cz
