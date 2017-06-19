Czech Social Democrats approve Zaorálek as election leader
Prague, June 17 (CTK) - The Czech Social Democrat (CSSD) Central Executive Committee confirmed the selection of Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek as the party's leader for the October election and the party's manifesto at its programme conference today.
The delegates to the conference thanked Sobotka for his previous work for the Social Democrats.
The resolutions were passed unanimously.
The CSSD board also approved the leaders of regional list of candidates for the autumn election to the Chamber of Deputies, new party leader Milan Chovanec, who also replaced Sobotka in this post, said.
Earlier this week, Sobotka stepped down as the main election leader and the party leader in order to calm down the situation in the party, which is facing plummeting poll ratings, that fell down to 10 percent.
Chovanec said today's vote had proven that the Social Democrats were all pulling together.
"We are a party of certainty for most Czech public," Chovanec said after the vote was taken.
He stressed that the Social Democrats had to stop internal squabbles.
The party pursues the objective of protecting the people in need, Chovanec said.
"This is why we are here, this is the objective of the Social Democrats," Chovanec said.
He indicated that the ANO movement, headed by billionaire Andrej Babis, was the main rival of the Social Democrats.
Interior Minister Chovanec said this was a rival with his own media and endless financial means.
However, the CSSD has a tradition and results behind itself, Chovanec said.
"We are here for people, we have always been here for them and we will never leave them," Chovanec said.
He said he was convinced the Social Democrats had a chance to win the election and that he believed that they would.
