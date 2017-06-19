Czechs win two white water World Cup races in Prague
Prague, June 17 (CTK) - These are the results of the World Cup in white water canoeing in Prague Saturday:
Men:
K1: 1. Prindis 88,55 (0), 2. Prskavec (both Czech) -0,83 (2), 3. Schubert (Germany) -2,89 (0)
C2: 1. Kaspar, Sindler (Czech) ,66 (2), 2. Klauss, Peche -2,76 (2), 3. Picco, Biso (all France) -5,27 (2)
Women:
C1: 1. Woods 111,15 (0), 2. Franklin (both Britain) -3,98 (6), 3. Jancova -6,41 (Czech) (2)
Kayak cross:
Men: 1. Dawson (N. Zel.), 2. Hradilek, 3. Tunka (both Czech CR).
Women: 1. A. Hilgertova (Czech), 2. Prigentova (France), 3. Fiserova (Czech)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
