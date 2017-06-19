Monday, 19 June 2017

Czechs win two white water World Cup races in Prague

ČTK |
19 June 2017

Prague, June 17 (CTK) - These are the results of the World Cup in white water canoeing in Prague Saturday:

Men:

K1: 1. Prindis 88,55 (0), 2. Prskavec (both Czech) -0,83 (2), 3. Schubert (Germany) -2,89 (0)

C2: 1. Kaspar, Sindler (Czech) ,66 (2), 2. Klauss, Peche -2,76 (2), 3. Picco, Biso (all France) -5,27 (2)

Women:

C1: 1. Woods 111,15 (0), 2. Franklin (both Britain) -3,98 (6), 3. Jancova -6,41 (Czech) (2)

Kayak cross:

Men: 1. Dawson (N. Zel.), 2. Hradilek, 3. Tunka (both Czech CR).

Women: 1. A. Hilgertova (Czech), 2. Prigentova (France), 3. Fiserova (Czech)

pv/sr

