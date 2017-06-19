PM Sobotka, EC deputy head Timmermans discuss migration
Prague, June 16 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) discussed migration and future European integration with EC Vice-President Frans Timmermans today, and they also dealt with preparing the European Council summit due next week, the Government Office said in a press release.
"The Czech prime minister emphasised that in tackling migration, the EU must opt for joint solutions that are supported by all member countries. The Czech Republic is ready to continue helping in third countries and in the member states afflicted by the migrant crisis," the Government Office wrote.
Sobotka and Timmermans met shortly after the EC decided to launch proceedings against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland over their failure to fulfil their commitments ensuing from the EU's programme of the relocation of refugees from Greece and Italy.
Sobotka previously said Prague is ready to defend its position before the EC.
Commenting on the EU's future, Sobotka said a crucial condition for its integration to continue is the enhancement of people's trust in it.
"That is why the EU should focus on the fields where it generates a genuine added value," the Government Office wrote.
Earlier this week, the EU's future was on the agenda of the Prague European Summit conference, at which Sobotka and Timmermans were among the speakers.
In his speech on Thursday, Timmermans expressed understanding for the Czechs fearing the inflow of migrants with different a cultural background. However, he stressed that the recent terrorist attacks in European cities have nothing to do with the current migrant wave.
